NC State men fall to Wake Forest

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Alondes Williams scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half and Wake Forest outscored North Carolina State 21-4 in the final seven minutes to beat the Wolfpack 69-51.

Dereon Seabron sank a pair of foul shots to bring the Wolfpack within 48-47 with 8:23 left. But Wake Forest turned up its defense and quickly pulled away. Seabron finished with 22 points against Wake Forest and was the only double-digit scorer for North Carolina State.

