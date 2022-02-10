NC Senate seeks bipartisan negotiation on new district maps

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Senate leaders say Republicans and Democrats in their chamber will work together on creating replacement redistricting maps.

Republican Senate leader Phil Berger and Democratic leader Dan Blue released a statement on Wednesday.

The state Supreme Court last week struck down plans arranged by the GOP, calling them illegal partisan gerrymanders.

Blue and Berger say that any “negotiated end product” would be released “as early as practicable.”

The Supreme Court told lawmakers to turn in replacement maps by Feb. 18. Both the House and Senate must pass any new legislative and congressional boundaries.

The House plans to vote on maps next week.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.