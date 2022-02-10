Mt. Olive adding pickle plant to Goldsboro with 167 new jobs

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Mt. Olive Pickles is expanding for the first time outside of its hometown.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced the pickle company is adding manufacturing, warehouse, and distribution operations to Goldsboro.

The company, which was founded in 1926 in Mount Olive, will create 167 new jobs with the expansion.

“The Goldsboro expansion relieves pressures on the company’s facilities in Mount Olive and positions us to handle growth well into the future,” said Bobby Frye, Mt. Olive Pickle’s president & CEO. “We are pleased that all of our operations will remain in Wayne County.”

The company will invest $35 million to add more than 290,000 square feet to support three more production lines, warehousing, and distribution.

The state is giving the company a $600,000 performance-based grant to help with the expansion.

“Some of our very best business recruiters are the existing industries that continue to reinvest in North Carolina,” said Governor Cooper. “The expansion of a household brand like Mt. Olive Pickle Company proves that North Carolina’s quality of life, central location, and experienced talent are attractive to growing companies.”

