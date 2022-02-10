Advertisement

Morehead City man charged with child sex crimes

Joshua Lewis
Joshua Lewis(Morehead City Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A Morehead City man was arrested Wednesday and charged with child sex crimes.

The Morehead City Police Department says 33-year-old Joshua Lewis was charged with five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police say Lewis is jailed on a $250,000 secured bond.

We’re told the case is still under investigation.

