Morehead City man charged with child sex crimes

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A Morehead City man was arrested Wednesday and charged with child sex crimes.

The Morehead City Police Department says 33-year-old Joshua Lewis was charged with five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police say Lewis is jailed on a $250,000 secured bond.

We’re told the case is still under investigation.

