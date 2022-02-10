Morehead City man charged with child sex crimes
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A Morehead City man was arrested Wednesday and charged with child sex crimes.
The Morehead City Police Department says 33-year-old Joshua Lewis was charged with five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Police say Lewis is jailed on a $250,000 secured bond.
We’re told the case is still under investigation.
