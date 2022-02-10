Man dies in Elizabeth City hit-and-run

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating after they say a man died Wednesday night in a hit and run crash.

Elizabeth City police say 63-year-old Gene Pollard was hit by a car at the intersection of Ehringhaus and Selden Street just before 7 p.m.

Officers say Pollard was taken to the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Police say the car involved never stopped and they are still looking for the driver. Officers didn’t provide any information as to what kind of car they believe the person was driving.

If you have any information, call Elizabeth City police at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 355-5555.

