Man arrested by Greenville police on outstanding charges from three counties

Kahdeem Hinnant
Kahdeem Hinnant(Nash County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Nash County deputies say a man was arrested by Greenville police and served on outstanding charges out of Nash County, Wilson County, and Pitt County.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says Kahdeem Hinnant was arrested by Greenville police on Monday and served with charges for selling/delivering marijuana, selling/delivering a schedule I substance, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possession with intent to sell/deliver MDMA, sell/deliver a schedule II substance, possession with intent to sell/deliver a schedule II substance, and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for a controlled substance.

Deputies say Hinnant was also served on warrants for arrest for obtaining property by false pretense out of Wilson County and assault on a female out of Pitt County. He is jailed on a $60,000 secured bond.

His first court appearance is Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

