Lenoir County man wins $110,000 jackpot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Lenoir County man tried his luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $110,000 jackpot.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says Clayton Jones, of Grifton, bought his ticket using Online Play. The ticket matched all five numbers in Tuesday’s drawing.

Jones claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters and after taxes, took home $78,111.

