Advertisement

Lenoir County man wins $110,000 jackpot

NC Cash 5 Lottery
NC Cash 5 Lottery(NC Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Lenoir County man tried his luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $110,000 jackpot.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says Clayton Jones, of Grifton, bought his ticket using Online Play. The ticket matched all five numbers in Tuesday’s drawing.

Jones claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters and after taxes, took home $78,111.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a mug shot taken Wednesday afternoon of Eric Whitfield.
Onslow County school board member jailed for criminal contempt
High-speed chase extends across 4 counties
Eastern Carolina community concerned with escaped prisoner on the loose
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Man gets 25 years for murder outside Pitt-Greenville Airport
The 10-foot piece of yuck was pulled out of a New Bern sewer pipe.
YUCK: This clog found in one Eastern Carolina sewer pipe

Latest News

Sheriff Lemmie Smith
Longtime Greene County sheriff to retire at the end of the month
Tractor-trailer driver charged after Pitt County crash
North Carolina traffic deaths in 2021 worst in two decades
Original Montford Point Marine reflects on the beginning.
Original Montford Point Marine reflects on the beginning