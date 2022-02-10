Advertisement

Hornets fall to Bulls Wednesday

Bulls 121, Hornets 109
DeMar DeRozan scored 36 points, Nikola Vucevic added 18 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists and the Chicago Bulls handed the Charlotte Hornets their sixth consecutive loss, 121-109.(Nate Wimberly/WBTV | WBTV)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - DeMar DeRozan scored 36 points, Nikola Vucevic added 18 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists and the Chicago Bulls handed the Charlotte Hornets their sixth consecutive loss, 121-109.

Zach LaVine chipped in with 27 points for the Bulls (34-21), who pulled back to within one game of the Eastern Conference leading Miami Heat.

LaMelo Ball had 33 points and nine rebounds to lead the Hornets, who continued to struggle with their long distance shooting.

During their six-game losing streak, the Hornets are shooting 27.9% (66 of 236) from beyond the arc. The Hornets finished their homestand 0-4.

