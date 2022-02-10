Greenville police still looking for missing woman

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are still looking for a woman who was reported missing over the weekend.

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for 33-years old Tina Condon. Officers say she was last seen in Greenville at an apartment on Mulberry Lane.

Condon is described as 4′11″, about 155 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes. At this time, police do not know where she might be headed or what she was last seen wearing.

If you see her or know anything, call Greenville police at 252-329-4300.

