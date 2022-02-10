Gas prices increasing along with the cost of crude oil

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The standoff at the border of Ukraine and Russia is thousands of miles away, but it is impacting the Carolinas in terms of how much people are paying for gas.

The current average for a gallon of gas in North Carolina is $3.32. That is up from $3.18 a week ago, and a month ago it was $3.05 a gallon.

That cost, of course, is based on the cost of oil.

Right now, a barrel of crude oil is about $90; that’s the highest it’s been since 2014. JP Morgan projects that price could soar to $120 a barrel if the conflict derails Russia’s crude exports.

Such a spike would drive up prices at the pump, which hit a fresh seven-year high on Wednesday.

Russia is the world’s No. 2 producer of both oil and natural gas, second only to the United States for each category.

“This shows how events on the other side of the globe can have a noticeable impact right here in the U.S,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “And unfortunately for drivers, they are reminded of this by higher prices at the pump.”

A check of AAA Thursday morning found the average price for gas in the New Bern area is at $3.33 a gallon. One week ago, it was $3.18, and a month ago it was $2.97.

With demand high and supply struggling to meet it, experts don’t expect prices to fall any time soon.

