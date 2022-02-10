Eight pounds of meth seized in Onslow County traffic stop

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county said they recently seized approximately eight pounds of meth and 5-1/2 ounces of heroin with the help of a drug task force out of Georgia and the SBI.

Onslow County deputies say they learned that Anthony Hilliard, 46, would be delivering a large amount of drugs from Augusta, Georgia to Onslow County.

On Saturday they stopped Hilliard’s car and a second car behind him as they came into Onslow County.

Inside the two cars, they found the meth and heroin.

Onslow County meth and heroin seized (Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)

Hilliard and the two in the other car, Dirkson Ruffin, 52, and Samuel Jenkins, 55, were charged with the following:

Trafficking in methamphetamine by manufacture

Trafficking in methamphetamine by transport

Trafficking in methamphetamine by possession

Conspire to traffic in methamphetamine

Trafficking in opium or heroin by transport

Trafficking in opium or heroin by possession

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

The three men from Augusta are being held on $370,000 secured bonds.

Onslow County said the Richmond County, Georgia Sheriff’s Office Task Force, and the SBI were part of the joint investigation.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.