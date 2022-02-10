Advertisement

Eight pounds of meth seized in Onslow County traffic stop

Anthony Hilliard, Samuel Jenkins, & Dirkson Ruffin
Anthony Hilliard, Samuel Jenkins, & Dirkson Ruffin(Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county said they recently seized approximately eight pounds of meth and 5-1/2 ounces of heroin with the help of a drug task force out of Georgia and the SBI.

Onslow County deputies say they learned that Anthony Hilliard, 46, would be delivering a large amount of drugs from Augusta, Georgia to Onslow County.

On Saturday they stopped Hilliard’s car and a second car behind him as they came into Onslow County.

Inside the two cars, they found the meth and heroin.

Onslow County meth and heroin seized
Onslow County meth and heroin seized(Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)

Hilliard and the two in the other car, Dirkson Ruffin, 52, and Samuel Jenkins, 55, were charged with the following:

  • Trafficking in methamphetamine by manufacture
  • Trafficking in methamphetamine by transport
  • Trafficking in methamphetamine by possession
  • Conspire to traffic in methamphetamine
  • Trafficking in opium or heroin by transport
  • Trafficking in opium or heroin by possession
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

The three men from Augusta are being held on $370,000 secured bonds.

Onslow County said the Richmond County, Georgia Sheriff’s Office Task Force, and the SBI were part of the joint investigation.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a mug shot taken Wednesday afternoon of Eric Whitfield.
Onslow County school board member jailed for criminal contempt
High-speed chase extends across 4 counties
Eastern Carolina community concerned with escaped prisoner on the loose
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Man gets 25 years for murder outside Pitt-Greenville Airport
Joshua Gray
Carteret County man facing child porn charge

Latest News

Sheriff Lemmie Smith
Longtime Greene County sheriff to retire at the end of the month
A 31-year-old woman has been rescued after a search to find her in a patch of thick North...
Three national park sites in eastern North Carolina hosted record number of visits in 2021
FILE - Fuel is pumped into a vehicle, Thursday, June 14, 2012, in Miami.
Gas prices increasing along with the cost of crude oil
Silver Alert issued for missing Havelock man
Silver Alert issued for missing Havelock man