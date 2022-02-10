ECU women’s basketball earns overtime win over Wichita State

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU women’s basketball held off Wichita State in overtime for a 61-59 win in Greenville on Wednesday night.

Tylar Bennett blocked multiple shots at the end of overtime to seal the win for ECU.

Taniyah Thompson hit three free throws in the final seconds of regulation to send the game to OT. She had a game-high 29 points.

60 points is the magic number for ECU. They are 9-0 when hitting the mark.

ECU improves to 9-14 on the season with a 2-8 AAC record while Wichita State drops to 11-11 overall with a 2-7 league record.

Pirates next host Memphis Sunday at noon.

