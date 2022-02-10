Advertisement

ECU women’s basketball earns overtime win over Wichita State

ECU 61, Wichita State 59 OT
ECU WOMEN'S HOOPS
ECU WOMEN'S HOOPS(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Pirates OT win

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU women’s basketball held off Wichita State in overtime for a 61-59 win in Greenville on Wednesday night.

Tylar Bennett blocked multiple shots at the end of overtime to seal the win for ECU.

Taniyah Thompson hit three free throws in the final seconds of regulation to send the game to OT. She had a game-high 29 points.

60 points is the magic number for ECU. They are 9-0 when hitting the mark.

ECU improves to 9-14 on the season with a 2-8 AAC record while Wichita State drops to 11-11 overall with a 2-7 league record.

Pirates next host Memphis Sunday at noon.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a mug shot taken Wednesday afternoon of Eric Whitfield.
Onslow County school board member jailed for criminal contempt
High-speed chase extends across 4 counties
Eastern Carolina community concerned with escaped prisoner on the loose
Man gets 25 years for murder outside Pitt-Greenville Airport
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Joshua Gray
Carteret County man facing child porn charge

Latest News

NC State men fall to Wake Forest
DeMar DeRozan scored 36 points, Nikola Vucevic added 18 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists...
Hornets fall to Bulls Wednesday
Gold medal winner United States' Chloe Kim celebrates during the venue ceremony for the women's...
Not perfect, still golden for Chloe Kim in Olympic halfpipe
Prices for food are up ahead of gameday
Inflation causes adjustments for Super Bowl menus