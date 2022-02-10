Advertisement

ECU soccer coach Hamilton resigns

Buccilla will serve as interim head coach
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE (WITN) - East Carolina University head soccer coach Jason Hamilton has resigned.

Hamilton’s teams won 26 games over 4 season’s with him at the helm.

He let the school know his decision Thursday morning. Assistant coach Emily Buccilla has been named interim head coach effective February 18th. They will immediately begin a national search.

Director of athletics Jon Gilbert said in a press release, “We appreciate all of Jason’s contributions to our women’s soccer program and the positive impact he has had on our student-athletes. We wish Jason and his family the best on their future endeavors.”

“I want to thank all the current and former student-athletes, assistant coaches and support staff who have helped get this program to where it is today,” Hamilton said in the release.

