Advertisement

Eastern Carolina residents win big in lottery

(Source: North Carolina Education Lottery)
(Source: North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two Eastern Carolina residents are waking up richer thanks to Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says someone in Lenoir County won $1 million on a $2 ticket. The winner purchased the ticket through Online Play.

In Jacksonville, another resident won $50,000 on a $2 ticket purchased at the Circle K on Wilmington Highway.

The winners have 180 days to claim their prize.

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $172 million as an annuity prize or $117.3 million cash for Saturday’s drawing since no one one Wednesday. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a mug shot taken Wednesday afternoon of Eric Whitfield.
Onslow County school board member jailed for criminal contempt
High-speed chase extends across 4 counties
Eastern Carolina community concerned with escaped prisoner on the loose
Man gets 25 years for murder outside Pitt-Greenville Airport
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Joshua Gray
Carteret County man facing child porn charge

Latest News

FILE - Fuel is pumped into a vehicle, Thursday, June 14, 2012, in Miami.
Gas prices increasing along with the cost of crude oil
Silver Alert issued for missing Havelock man
Silver Alert issued for missing Havelock man
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'
New variant of the bird flu may cause problems for farmers
New variant of the bird flu may cause problems for farmers