Eastern Carolina residents win big in lottery

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two Eastern Carolina residents are waking up richer thanks to Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says someone in Lenoir County won $1 million on a $2 ticket. The winner purchased the ticket through Online Play.

In Jacksonville, another resident won $50,000 on a $2 ticket purchased at the Circle K on Wilmington Highway.

The winners have 180 days to claim their prize.

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $172 million as an annuity prize or $117.3 million cash for Saturday’s drawing since no one one Wednesday. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

