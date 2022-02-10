Advertisement

Cooper visits Eastern Carolina childcare center

Cooper visits Fundamentals Child Development Center
Cooper visits Fundamentals Child Development Center(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2022
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper visited a childcare center in Goldsboro Thursday morning.

Cooper talked with officials and employees of the Fundamentals Child Development Center.

The childcare facility was one of about 4,000 in North Carolina that received grant money from a federal stabilization grant.

The grant money has gone to efforts like increasing employees’ salaries, buying personal protective equipment, upgrading ventilation systems in buildings, making playground enhancements, and providing mental health support for employees and children.

“We want to get the word out we are still taking applications,” Cooper said. “I don’t think we turned anyone down at this point. We’ve looked at what they asked for and given them the resources.”

North Carolina has distributed about $336 million through the federal stabilization grants and we’re told other childcare programs can also sign up if they would like assistance.

