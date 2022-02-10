Advertisement

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: SW flow sends our temps into the 60s

A warming trend is underway that will last into Saturday
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, February 10th at 4:30am
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An area of high pressure to our south will keep our skies clear and help send our temperatures about 15 degrees above average today and tomorrow. The mid 60s are expected today and Friday as winds blow in out of the west-southwest at 7 to 12 mph. Overnight lows will continue to fall into the 30s, however we’ll avoid any freezing conditions. The heat will peak on Saturday, reaching the upper 60s through the afternoon.

Super Bowl Sunday will be perfect for watching TV, that is for sure. Scattered light showers will make for a gloomy forecast and temperatures will drop back to the 40s. Outdoor Super Bowl parties may be shuffled indoors to account for these atmospheric changes. Monday is Valentine’s Day and the morning forecast calls for cuddling up to stay warm because the 20s will be happening first thing. The evening will be chilly but some wispy clouds will make for a beautiful sunset to watch with your love!

Thursday

Sunny and pleasant. High 64. Wind: WSW 7-12.

Friday

Sunny and pleasant. High 65. Wind: SW 5-10.

Saturday

Mostly sunny and nice. Breezes pick up. High 68. Wind: SW 10-15.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a mug shot taken Wednesday afternoon of Eric Whitfield.
Onslow County school board member jailed for criminal contempt
High-speed chase extends across 4 counties
Eastern Carolina community concerned with escaped prisoner on the loose
Man gets 25 years for murder outside Pitt-Greenville Airport
Joshua Gray
Carteret County man facing child porn charge
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head

Latest News

Man dies in Elizabeth City hit-and-run
Gold medal winner United States' Chloe Kim celebrates during the venue ceremony for the women's...
Not perfect, still golden for Chloe Kim in Olympic halfpipe
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Warmth building across ENC
Kenneth Scott
Silver Alert issued for missing Havelock man