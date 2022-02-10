Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: SW flow sends our temps into the 60s

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An area of high pressure to our south will keep our skies clear and help send our temperatures about 15 degrees above average today and tomorrow. The mid 60s are expected today and Friday as winds blow in out of the west-southwest at 7 to 12 mph. Overnight lows will continue to fall into the 30s, however we’ll avoid any freezing conditions. The heat will peak on Saturday, reaching the upper 60s through the afternoon.

Super Bowl Sunday will be perfect for watching TV, that is for sure. Scattered light showers will make for a gloomy forecast and temperatures will drop back to the 40s. Outdoor Super Bowl parties may be shuffled indoors to account for these atmospheric changes. Monday is Valentine’s Day and the morning forecast calls for cuddling up to stay warm because the 20s will be happening first thing. The evening will be chilly but some wispy clouds will make for a beautiful sunset to watch with your love!

Thursday

Sunny and pleasant. High 64. Wind: WSW 7-12.

Friday

Sunny and pleasant. High 65. Wind: SW 5-10.

Saturday

Mostly sunny and nice. Breezes pick up. High 68. Wind: SW 10-15.

