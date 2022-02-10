Advertisement

Beach house falls into ocean on Outer Banks, prompts warning

The collapse happened in Rodanthe.
The collapse happened in Rodanthe.(Cape Hatteras National Seashore)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANTEO, N.C. (AP) - A beach house on the coast collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean, prompting the National Park Service to issue a warning to visitors on Wednesday for debris.

A news release shows the warning for the Cape Hatteras National Seashore targeted the beach and the ocean between the villages of Rodanthe and Salvo.

The bulk of the debris is at the site of the collapsed house in Rodanthe. But the news release said smaller amounts of debris have been spotted as far south as off-road vehicle ramp 23, more than 7 miles away.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a mug shot taken Wednesday afternoon of Eric Whitfield.
Onslow County school board member jailed for criminal contempt
High-speed chase extends across 4 counties
Eastern Carolina community concerned with escaped prisoner on the loose
Man gets 25 years for murder outside Pitt-Greenville Airport
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Joshua Gray
Carteret County man facing child porn charge

Latest News

Prescribed burns planned today in Croatan National Forest
(Source: KEYC News Now, File)
New Bern road closed for repairs
Tina Condon
Greenville police still looking for missing woman
Man dies in Elizabeth City hit-and-run