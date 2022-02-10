Beach house falls into ocean on Outer Banks, prompts warning

MANTEO, N.C. (AP) - A beach house on the coast collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean, prompting the National Park Service to issue a warning to visitors on Wednesday for debris.

A news release shows the warning for the Cape Hatteras National Seashore targeted the beach and the ocean between the villages of Rodanthe and Salvo.

The bulk of the debris is at the site of the collapsed house in Rodanthe. But the news release said smaller amounts of debris have been spotted as far south as off-road vehicle ramp 23, more than 7 miles away.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.