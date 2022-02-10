Affidavit reveals shocking allegations of abuse against 11-year-old boy in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Bond for a husband and wife accused of child abuse and the attempted murder of their 11-year-old son was doubled during a court hearing on Thursday morning.

Also on Thursday, the release of police search warrant says officers recovered videos and photos of “ongoing abuse” of the boy at the hands of the Karrikers.

District Judge James Randolph raised the bond for Reed and Georgianna Karriker, both 42, from $300,000 to $600,000 on charges of attempted murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious injury.

Randolph also set conditions for the couple’s release. If either one or both of the Karrikers make bond, they cannot be alone with anyone under the age of 18 and can’t leave Rowan County unless they experience a medical emergency or visit attorney Jay White in his office in Concord.

White is representing Georgianna Karriker. Reed Karriker is represented by Salisbury attorney Darrin Jordan. White, and attorney Marlowe Rary with Whitley, Jordan and Inge, asked Judge Randolph for more time to prepare for the bond hearing, but the request was denied.

Rowan County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Greene filed the motion to review bond.

The newly released warrants follow an extensive search of the Maupin Avenue house, as well as the phones and computers belonging to the Karrikers.

In the probably cause affidavit, police say they have videos and photographs showing the child being abused.

The boy told an investigator that the Karrikers forced him to run on a treadmill, and that they would beat him with a belt while he was running. Reed Karriker would increase the speed on the treadmill until the boy fell off, “resulting in physical injury.”

A photo shows what police describe as an image of the boy, “naked, with visible bruising, contorted inside an open chest.” There is also a video depicting “Reed Karriker opening (the boy’s) bedroom door,” that “displayed a black strap that appeared to be attached to the bedroom door, and is believed to have been used to prevent the bedroom door from opening.”

The Karrikers next have a court date for a probable cause hearing on March 2.

