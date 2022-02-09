YUCK: This clog found in one Eastern Carolina sewer pipe

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Does this gross you out? Good. The City of New Bern wants it to.

New Bern says its wastewater team pulled a ten-foot clog out of its sewer system near the sewage plant over the weekend.

“This is why you do not flush baby wipes, flushable wipes, feminine products, shirts, rags, diapers, and anything other than toilet paper down the drain,” a New Bern spokesperson said. “It could lead to sewer backing up in your home, your yard, and costly repair bills.”

The spokesperson said crews worked through the night to disconnect the pipe and manually pull the clog out.

Believe it or not, according to the spokesperson, it’s not the longest clog the city has ever seen; a clog like this happens once a year on average.

Luckily, the city says crews were able to use other pumps and piping infrastructure to isolate the clog so that crews could remove it. No sewage backups resulted.

