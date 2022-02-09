Advertisement

YUCK: This clog found in one Eastern Carolina sewer pipe

The 10-foot piece of yuck was pulled out of a New Bern sewer pipe.
The 10-foot piece of yuck was pulled out of a New Bern sewer pipe.(City of New Bern)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Does this gross you out? Good. The City of New Bern wants it to.

New Bern says its wastewater team pulled a ten-foot clog out of its sewer system near the sewage plant over the weekend.

“This is why you do not flush baby wipes, flushable wipes, feminine products, shirts, rags, diapers, and anything other than toilet paper down the drain,” a New Bern spokesperson said. “It could lead to sewer backing up in your home, your yard, and costly repair bills.”

The spokesperson said crews worked through the night to disconnect the pipe and manually pull the clog out.

Believe it or not, according to the spokesperson, it’s not the longest clog the city has ever seen; a clog like this happens once a year on average.

Luckily, the city says crews were able to use other pumps and piping infrastructure to isolate the clog so that crews could remove it. No sewage backups resulted.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High-speed chase extends across 4 counties
Eastern Carolina community concerned with escaped prisoner on the loose
Teddy Bullock was arrested at the scene by Greenville police.
Wilson man charged in shooting two people in Greenville
Tobias Carr & Timothy Sarver
SBI confirms deadly police chase that began in Onslow Co. involved Tennessee escapees
William Howell / Qwa'jay Briscoe
Man wanted for Lenoir Co. fire that killed 8-year-old boy
New Food Pride grocery store, Grifton
New grocery store opening in Pitt County

Latest News

Candidate filing for 2022 elections to resume at end of month
State COVID-19 hospitalizations down for 13th day in a row
Man gets 25 years for murder outside Pitt-Greenville Airport
Cooper extends policy for state employees to help in schools