Advertisement

VIDEO: Nash County Deputy leaps aside after Tesla on autopilot sends cruiser hurtling their way

A dramatic close call was caught on video.
Newly released dashcam video shows two officers jump out of the way of a crashed cruiser. (Source: WRAL/NASH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/CNN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (CNN) - A dramatic close call was caught on video.

Newly released dashcam video shows two officers jump to safety when a Tesla on autopilot crashed into a deputy’s cruiser, which was then pushed into a state patrol car.

The out-of-control patrol car bumped the deputy.

It happened on the side of the road in Nash County in August 2020.

Authorities said the driver was watching a movie on his cell phone. He was taken into custody.

He told police he looked down for a minute.

Tesla said its autopilot feature requires active driver supervision, and it does not make the car autonomous.

A federal investigation has been launched into crashes like this one.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teddy Bullock was arrested at the scene by Greenville police.
Wilson man charged in shooting two people in Greenville
High-speed chase extends across 4 counties
Eastern Carolina community concerned with escaped prisoner on the loose
Tobias Carr & Timothy Sarver
SBI confirms deadly police chase that began in Onslow Co. involved Tennessee escapees
William Howell / Qwa'jay Briscoe
Man wanted for Lenoir Co. fire that killed 8-year-old boy
New Food Pride grocery store, Grifton
New grocery store opening in Pitt County

Latest News

The new program provides nine diplomas and certificates to future or current employees in the...
Beaufort County Community College awarded $99,000 for new program
Aytiana Langley
Nash County missing teenager found safe
Potato
Pet of the Week: Potato
ECU student center
ECU SHOES project returning to campus