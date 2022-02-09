Advertisement

UNC men bounce back with last second win at Clemson

UNC 79, Clemson 77
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Armando Bacot had 24 points and 10 rebounds for his 18th double double of the season and Brady Manek made a go-ahead basket with 3.1 seconds left to help North Carolina beat Clemson 79-77.

Caleb Love sank a 3-pointer with 36.3 seconds left to give North Carolina a 77-75 lead before PJ Hall tied it at the other end with a basket in the lane. After a timeout, Love drove the lane and found an open Manek trailing the play for an easy finish.

Clemson had a good look at a 3-pointer from the wing at the buzzer but David Collins’ attempt was short. Bacot was 8 of 10 from the field - and also the free-throw line - for North Carolina. Hall scored 24 points for Clemson.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High-speed chase extends across 4 counties
Eastern Carolina community concerned with escaped prisoner on the loose
Teddy Bullock was arrested at the scene by Greenville police.
Wilson man charged in shooting two people in Greenville
William Howell / Qwa'jay Briscoe
Man wanted for Lenoir Co. fire that killed 8-year-old boy
Tobias Carr & Timothy Sarver
SBI confirms deadly police chase that began in Onslow Co. involved Tennessee escapees
New Food Pride grocery store, Grifton
New grocery store opening in Pitt County

Latest News

ECU PeeDee’s Sensory Room
ECU sensory room to return for basketball game
Former ECU kicker Verity signs with Indianapolis Colts on Reserve/Futures contract
Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes comeback comes up short at Ottawa
Kinston and Farmville Central boys pick up big wins late in the season.
Kinston boys earn statement win over J.H. Rose, Farmville Central battles past rival Greene Central