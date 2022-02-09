Teacher of the Week: Pam Day from Wintergreen Intermediate School

PITT COUNTY, NC (WITN) - This week’s Teacher of the Week for February 9 is Pam Day from Wintergreen Intermediate School.

Day is a music teacher currently in her 14th year of teaching. Day earned her undergraduate degree from ECU before heading to LSU for grad school. She then returned to North Carolina to begin her teaching career in Onslow County before coming ‘back home’ to Greenville.

Most recently, Day was awarded the North Carolina Music Educators Association (NCMEA) Elementary Music Teacher of the Year.

She believes that the arts are a vital part of education and believes through music, students can celebrate life, culture, differences, their imagination and what is inside of them.

Day says while music education creates future musicians, it also creates lifelong learners who will “forever appreciate and use those skills learned in music.”

Day is a proud wife to her husband Kevin, who is also a music educator, and mother to her children Tommy, Mikey and Joey, as well as their pups Lucas & Oakley.

The person who nominated Mrs. Day wrote, “I would like to nominate Pam Day for the WITN Teacher of the Week. Just today, it was announced by the North Carolina Music Educators Association that Pam Day has been named the 2021 North Carolina Elementary Music Teacher of the Year.

Prior to this year, Pam spent 13 years as the Music Teacher at Richlands Elementary School in Onslow County, NC where she had an incredible impact on her students and was a valuable leader in her school. She moved this year to Wintergreen Intermediate School in Pitt County and is already known by students and parents for her high level of energy both in the classroom and around the school. Whether dancing on car duty, singing with her students, or using basketball dribbling to teach rhythm, Pam always finds a way to make school and learning fun.

On a personal level, I had the opportunity of serving as one of Pam’s two Clinical teachers as she was completing her Music Education degree at East Carolina University. She was my intern at JH Rose with the band program for 5 weeks before she worked with Beth Ulffers at Wintergreen for 10 weeks. Even back then, it was evident that she was bound for great things in the classroom.”

Congratulations Mrs. Day!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

