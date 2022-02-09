Students give cards and plants to senior citizens for Valentine’s Day

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Some local students are showing their love for senior citizens ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Students at the Greenville Montessori School are celebrating hundreds of Pitt County senior citizens involved with the Meals on Wheels Program by hand-planting house plants in unique containers and writing special notes.

The students have already begun delivering their gifts and will continue working on the project right up until the holiday.

“The coolest part about this is that we get to cheer people up for Valentine’s Day and I think that will mean a lot for them,” Jack Ledoux, a fourth grader at the school said.

The students were also challenged to find unused pots, mugs, bowls, and other containers for the plants to help them learn about repurposing objects and sustainability.

