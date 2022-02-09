State COVID-19 hospitalizations down for 13th day in a row

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina is down for the 13th day in a row.

The state Department of Health and Human Services says 3,812 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, the most recent day the department has data for.

Hospitalizations have continued to decline every single day since Jan. 26th, when 5,206 people were hospitalized with the virus.

Cases, on the other hand, more than doubled from Tuesday to Wednesday. The DHHS reports 10,513 daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, and only 4,648 daily cases on Tuesday. Completed tests of COVID-19 from Monday to Tuesday also went up though, from 17,955 to 33,681.

