Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Temperature of the sun
The sun drives all weather on Earth
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Since the Sun is the driver of all weather on Earth, we should be aware of the Sun’s “weather.” The large burning ball of gas which gives us such beautiful weather is obviously, very hot. How hot is the surface of the Sun?
These choices are in degrees Fahrenheit. As a little hint, a direct bolt of lightning is about 3 to 5 times hotter than the surface of the sun. Well, that may actually throw you off. Make a selection and see the answer below.
According to NASA, the core of the sun is 27 million degrees. The surface is 10,000 degrees. By the way, a direct bolt of lightning is between 30,000 and 50,000 degrees. So, don’t get struck by lightning. haha - Phillip Williams
