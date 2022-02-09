Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Temperature of the sun

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Since the Sun is the driver of all weather on Earth, we should be aware of the Sun’s “weather.” The large burning ball of gas which gives us such beautiful weather is obviously, very hot. How hot is the surface of the Sun?

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Feb 9 (WITN)

These choices are in degrees Fahrenheit. As a little hint, a direct bolt of lightning is about 3 to 5 times hotter than the surface of the sun. Well, that may actually throw you off. Make a selection and see the answer below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Feb 9 (WITN)

According to NASA, the core of the sun is 27 million degrees. The surface is 10,000 degrees. By the way, a direct bolt of lightning is between 30,000 and 50,000 degrees. So, don’t get struck by lightning. haha - Phillip Williams

