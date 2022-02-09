Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Temperature of the sun

The sun drives all weather on Earth
By Phillip Williams
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Since the Sun is the driver of all weather on Earth, we should be aware of the Sun’s “weather.” The large burning ball of gas which gives us such beautiful weather is obviously, very hot. How hot is the surface of the Sun?

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Feb 9
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Feb 9(WITN)

These choices are in degrees Fahrenheit. As a little hint, a direct bolt of lightning is about 3 to 5 times hotter than the surface of the sun. Well, that may actually throw you off. Make a selection and see the answer below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Feb 9
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Feb 9(WITN)

According to NASA, the core of the sun is 27 million degrees. The surface is 10,000 degrees. By the way, a direct bolt of lightning is between 30,000 and 50,000 degrees. So, don’t get struck by lightning. haha - Phillip Williams

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High-speed chase extends across 4 counties
Eastern Carolina community concerned with escaped prisoner on the loose
Teddy Bullock was arrested at the scene by Greenville police.
Wilson man charged in shooting two people in Greenville
Tobias Carr & Timothy Sarver
SBI confirms deadly police chase that began in Onslow Co. involved Tennessee escapees
William Howell / Qwa'jay Briscoe
Man wanted for Lenoir Co. fire that killed 8-year-old boy
New Food Pride grocery store, Grifton
New grocery store opening in Pitt County

Latest News

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Feb 8
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Which temperature scale is tied to water’s freezing and boiling point?
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Feb 2
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: How much rain would translate to 20 inches of snow?
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Feb 1
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: How accurate is the Groundhog in forecasting weather?
A look at the longest lightning bolt ever recorded. It spanned over 477 miles and covered the...
Longest lightning bolt ever recorded strikes over the Gulf Coast