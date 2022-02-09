Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Bright and beautiful weather Wednesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High pressure ensures a sunny sky Wednesday with light winds. The beautiful weather is the beginning of a warming trend which will run into Saturday.

Temps will lift to near 60 Wednesday afternoon. Temps keep on a slow climb through Saturday when we reach the upper 60s. Skies will remain mostly clear through Saturday. The next rain chance arrives Sunday as does cooler weather.

Wednesday

Sunny skies. High of 60. Wind: E 2-6.

Thursday

Sunny and pleasant. High 63. Wind: W 7-12.

Friday

Sunny and pleasant. High 65. Wind: SW 5-10.

Saturday

Mostly sunny and nice. Breezes pick up. High 68. Wind: SW 10-15.

