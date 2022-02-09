Pet of the Week: Potato

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pet of the week is sure to make you smile!

Potato is an 11-month old pit bull mix. He is a sweet, wiggly, energetic pup looking for his forever home.

Volunteers with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina say he is super dog friendly and would do great in a home with a fur sibling. They say he is a goofy boy sure to fill your home with love and happiness.

If you’re interested in Potato or any of the pets at the humane society, click here.

