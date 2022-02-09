Onslow County school board member jailed for criminal contempt

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A controversial school board member is behind bars on criminal contempt charges.

Eric Whitfield, a member of the Onslow County School Board, will have to spend two days in jail on the charge, according to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

Whitfield has a pending cyberstalking charge involving a school system employee who is also a member of the Craven County School Board.

The District Attorney’s Office said that Whitfield was held in contempt by the District Court judge and sentenced to two days of active time.

He will be released at 2:50 p.m. on February 11th, according to a court order.

Just last week, the school board voted to hire an outside legal firm to guide them through the possibility of censuring Whitfield.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.