Advertisement

No injuries in fire that destroyed Lenoir County home

Fire destroyed this home on Neuse Road Wednesday afternoon.
Fire destroyed this home on Neuse Road Wednesday afternoon.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters from three counties were called to battle a fire this afternoon that destroyed a home.

Lenoir County Emergency Services Director Murry Stroud said the fire happened around 3:45 p.m. on Neuse Road, that’s northeast of Kinston.

Authorities initially thought someone might still be inside the home, but firefighters said it turned out no one was injured. The home is beside the Sand Hill Free Will Baptist Church.

Firefighters from Sand Hill, Wyse Fork, Hugo, Fort Barnwell, and Kinston were called to fight the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High-speed chase extends across 4 counties
Eastern Carolina community concerned with escaped prisoner on the loose
Teddy Bullock was arrested at the scene by Greenville police.
Wilson man charged in shooting two people in Greenville
William Howell / Qwa'jay Briscoe
Man wanted for Lenoir Co. fire that killed 8-year-old boy
Tobias Carr & Timothy Sarver
SBI confirms deadly police chase that began in Onslow Co. involved Tennessee escapees
New Food Pride grocery store, Grifton
New grocery store opening in Pitt County

Latest News

Carteret County man facing child porn charge
Carteret County man facing child porn charge
ECU sensory room to return for basketball game
ECU SHOES project returns to campus
Onslow County school board member jailed for criminal contempt