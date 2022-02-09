No injuries in fire that destroyed Lenoir County home

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters from three counties were called to battle a fire this afternoon that destroyed a home.

Lenoir County Emergency Services Director Murry Stroud said the fire happened around 3:45 p.m. on Neuse Road, that’s northeast of Kinston.

Authorities initially thought someone might still be inside the home, but firefighters said it turned out no one was injured. The home is beside the Sand Hill Free Will Baptist Church.

Firefighters from Sand Hill, Wyse Fork, Hugo, Fort Barnwell, and Kinston were called to fight the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

