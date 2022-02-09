Man gets 25 years for murder outside Pitt-Greenville Airport

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Beaufort County man entered a plea deal for the deadly shooting of a co-worker that happened outside the Pitt-Greenville Airport more than four years ago.

John Reid was sentenced to serve between 20 and 25 years in state prison for the December 16, 2018 murder of John Pate.

Reid made an Alford plea to second-degree murder on Monday at the Pitt County Courthouse.

In an Alford plea, a defendant doesn’t admit to the offense but agrees there is enough evidence to convict him at trial.

Reid was arrested for gunning down his co-worker. Greenville police said the two worked at Weyerhaeuser where Pate was a maintenance manager.

In 2019, a judge ordered Reid sent to a psychiatric hospital after a psychiatrist testified that he suffered from delusional disorder.

