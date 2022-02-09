Advertisement

Inflation causes adjustments for Super Bowl menus

By Deric Rush
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Economists say that pulling off a Super Bowl party will be more expensive this year than in past years.

Multiple reports from different agencies show significant inflation with the prices of various proteins and soft drinks.

“The price is really off the Richter scale,” Onslow County resident Larry Pollock said.

Wells Fargo released a list of different food and labor agencies. Data shows that prices of prepared chicken wings have gone up as high as 26% in some parts of the country.

USDA choice sirloin is over $11 per pound compared to just under $9 per pound in 2021.

Economists recommend having more chips and dip on the menu; the prices of both only increased 1%.

Financial experts also recommend having pork as the main protein item. Pork product prices only increased 7% compared to the inflation of other meat products.

