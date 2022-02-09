Advertisement

Hurricanes comeback comes up short at Ottawa

Ottawa 4, Carolina 3
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes(Carolina Hurricanes)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) - Brady Tkachuk snapped a 15-game scoring drought with a pair of goals, leading the Ottawa Senators to a 4-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.

Alex Formenton and Chris Tierney also scored, and Tim Stutzle chipped in with two assists for Ottawa.

Anton Forsberg stopped 42 shots.

Andrei Svechnikov, Brendan Smith and Vincent Trocheck scored for the Hurricanes. Antti Raanta faced 31 shots.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High-speed chase extends across 4 counties
Eastern Carolina community concerned with escaped prisoner on the loose
Teddy Bullock was arrested at the scene by Greenville police.
Wilson man charged in shooting two people in Greenville
William Howell / Qwa'jay Briscoe
Man wanted for Lenoir Co. fire that killed 8-year-old boy
Tobias Carr & Timothy Sarver
SBI confirms deadly police chase that began in Onslow Co. involved Tennessee escapees
New Food Pride grocery store, Grifton
New grocery store opening in Pitt County

Latest News

ECU PeeDee’s Sensory Room
ECU sensory room to return for basketball game
Former ECU kicker Verity signs with Indianapolis Colts on Reserve/Futures contract
UNC men bounce back with last second win at Clemson
Kinston and Farmville Central boys pick up big wins late in the season.
Kinston boys earn statement win over J.H. Rose, Farmville Central battles past rival Greene Central