Hurricanes comeback comes up short at Ottawa

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) - Brady Tkachuk snapped a 15-game scoring drought with a pair of goals, leading the Ottawa Senators to a 4-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.

Alex Formenton and Chris Tierney also scored, and Tim Stutzle chipped in with two assists for Ottawa.

Anton Forsberg stopped 42 shots.

Andrei Svechnikov, Brendan Smith and Vincent Trocheck scored for the Hurricanes. Antti Raanta faced 31 shots.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.