Former ECU kicker Verity signs with Indianapolis Colts on Reserve/Futures contract

Moves from Ravens Practice Squad
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREENVILLE (WITN) - Former ECU kicker Jake Verity signed a reserve/future contract with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday.

Jake was on the Baltimore Ravens practice squad this season after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent out of ECU.

He scored a school-record 352 points in 47 games for the Pirates.

