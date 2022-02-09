Families impacted by Winston-Salem fertilizer plant fire to get refunded

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WITN) - A Winston-Salem fertilizer plant hopes to help people who had to leave their homes during a massive fire.

Thousands of people were asked to evacuate because of concerns of a possible explosion.

As a result, the plant has donated $50,000 to Love Out Loud to help reimburse evacuees for unexpected costs, including hotel costs.

The company also gave $25,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank. Another $25,000 has been set aside, but has not been allocated yet.

“We’re trying to keep this as low barrier as possible just show us in some way that you live in evacuation zone and a copy of receipt for hotel or meals or whatever expenditures. We’re hoping to get money flowing to cover those,” said Liz Miller, the Love Out Loud Operations & Partnerships Director.

You can apply for help or donate to the efforts online.

