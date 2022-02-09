Advertisement

ECU SHOES project returning to campus

ECU student center
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s SHOES project is returning to campus Wednesday.

The award winning program is meant to help students struggling with mental illness and stress. A display of 400 pairs of shoes collected by ECU and Hope Middle School students will be put up near the cupola on the ECU mall from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Each pair will be attached with a story of someone experiencing a family struggle, medical condition or a mental health crisis.

In addition to the shoes on display, there will be a “Worthy Wall”, which is a chalkboard where students can write down the reasons why they are worthy of being loved.

Students and staff will distribute thousands of positive messages in campus buildings and ECU Transit buses during the project. It’s all in an effort to lift everyone’s spirits during the month of February.

