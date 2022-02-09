ECU sensory room to return for basketball game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A sensory room at East Carolina University is returning after taking a break during the pandemic.

PeeDee’s Sensory Room is reopening Saturday for the ECU men’s basketball game. The room is made possible because of a partnership between the College of Health and Human Performance, ECU Athletics, and Aces for Autism.

The space is an inclusive option for event attendees who might experience sensory overload.

Saturday’s reopening coincides with the Pirates’ annual Autism Awareness game. The team will wear their Adidas jerseys featuring puzzle pieces for autism awareness.

“Sometimes people have overstimulation and to be able to have that opportunity where the universities recognize that and create that space for them is amazing,” Bobbie Robinson, Aces for Autism NC director of family relations said.

Dr. David Loy with the ECU College of Health and Human Performance said the pandemic showed them the value of social interaction.

“Everybody is kind of just desired to get back and socialize with one another and it’s really been an issue for children with disabilities, so this really provides them an opportunity to get out again,” Loy said.

The room was unveiled in February of 2020 as the first of its kind for an athletic venue and as part of the College of Health and Human Performance’s Design for Disability initiative.

