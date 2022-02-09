Advertisement

ECU men’s basketball earns rare victory at Tulsa

ECU 73, Tulsa 71
ECU men’s basketball
ECU men’s basketball
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (WITN) - Vance Jackson hit a 3-pointer with 24 seconds remaining helping East Carolina to a 73-71 win over Tulsa on Tuesday night.

Jackson had a game high 22 points to lead the Pirates. Tulsa’s Jeriah Horne with a team high 18 points.

ECU saw Brandon Suggs return for the first time since injuring his ankle in the UCF game. He contributed with 6 points, 6 assists, 5 steals and drew a huge charge in the final minute to get ECU the ball. Jackson made the game winning 3 afterwards.

ECU held Tulsa off on their final possession with a missed layup resulting in the Pirates snapping a 6-game losing streak. They also snap an 8-game losing streak against Tulsa. It is just the 2nd time in program history they have won there.

Pirates next play SMU at home on Saturday night.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teddy Bullock was arrested at the scene by Greenville police.
Wilson man charged in shooting two people in Greenville
Tobias Carr & Timothy Sarver
SBI confirms deadly police chase that began in Onslow Co. involved Tennessee escapees
New Food Pride grocery store, Grifton
New grocery store opening in Pitt County
William Howell / Qwa'jay Briscoe
Man wanted for Lenoir Co. fire that killed 8-year-old boy
Deadly police chase that began in Onslow Co. appears linked to Tennessee jail break

Latest News

Kinston and Farmville Central boys pick up big wins late in the season.
Kinston boys earn statement win over J.H. Rose, Farmville Central battles past rival Greene Central
Pepsi Sports Spotlight East Carteret football lineman Aiden Hollingsworth
Sports Spotlight: East Carteret’s Hollingsworth follows own path to NC State football
Golf ball
Carolina Golf Classic headed to Kinston
Varner sinks long putt on 18th to win Saudi International