ECU men’s basketball earns rare victory at Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (WITN) - Vance Jackson hit a 3-pointer with 24 seconds remaining helping East Carolina to a 73-71 win over Tulsa on Tuesday night.

Jackson had a game high 22 points to lead the Pirates. Tulsa’s Jeriah Horne with a team high 18 points.

ECU saw Brandon Suggs return for the first time since injuring his ankle in the UCF game. He contributed with 6 points, 6 assists, 5 steals and drew a huge charge in the final minute to get ECU the ball. Jackson made the game winning 3 afterwards.

ECU held Tulsa off on their final possession with a missed layup resulting in the Pirates snapping a 6-game losing streak. They also snap an 8-game losing streak against Tulsa. It is just the 2nd time in program history they have won there.

Pirates next play SMU at home on Saturday night.

