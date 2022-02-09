Eastern Carolina community concerned with escaped prisoner on the loose

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Johnny Brown, the last of three escaped Tennessee prisoners, is still on the run after Tobias Carr and Timothy Sarver died in a high-speed chase on Saturday.

“I certainly don’t like the idea of living in an area where something like that can happen,” a Sneads Ferry resident said.

The public was not informed about the chase until Monday afternoon. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says it and the other law enforcement agencies involved in the chase withheld the knowledge to avoid misinformation.

“Multiple agencies were involved. It started in Onslow County. So obviously, we’re going to do the initial investigation,” Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said.

“You know, there has to be good coordination and cooperation with other agencies so we certainly don’t want to put the word out prematurely. Now, if the public had been in danger, we would absolutely have gone out and let everybody know.”

The North Topsail Beach Police Department, Onslow, Pender, New Hanover, Brunswick counties, and state Highway Patrol were involved in the chase.

The State Bureau of Investigation has taken the lead in the search for Brown and investigation into the robbery and chase.

Law enforcement urges anyone who sees Brown to not approach him, but to call 911, the Crime Stoppers hotline, or contact their local law enforcement.

