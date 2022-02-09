Advertisement

Eastern Carolina community concerned with escaped prisoner on the loose

By Deric Rush
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Johnny Brown, the last of three escaped Tennessee prisoners, is still on the run after Tobias Carr and Timothy Sarver died in a high-speed chase on Saturday.

“I certainly don’t like the idea of living in an area where something like that can happen,” a Sneads Ferry resident said.

The public was not informed about the chase until Monday afternoon. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says it and the other law enforcement agencies involved in the chase withheld the knowledge to avoid misinformation.

“Multiple agencies were involved. It started in Onslow County. So obviously, we’re going to do the initial investigation,” Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said.

The North Topsail Beach Police Department, Onslow, Pender, New Hanover, Brunswick counties, and state Highway Patrol were involved in the chase.

The State Bureau of Investigation has taken the lead in the search for Brown and investigation into the robbery and chase.

Law enforcement urges anyone who sees Brown to not approach him, but to call 911, the Crime Stoppers hotline, or contact their local law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Mahr appeared briefly before a judge Monday morning on two murder counts.
No bond for Havelock man charged in double murder
Two people were wounded in two different shootings Monday afternoon.
Two wounded in separate Greenville shootings just blocks apart
Deadly police chase that began in Onslow Co. appears linked to Tennessee jail break
Hit-and-run driver dies after Duplin County crash
New Food Pride grocery store, Grifton
New grocery store opening in Pitt County

Latest News

James Jones learns about Underground Railroad history from executive director Leesa Jones.
Local Black filmmaker works toward ‘Black excellence’
Synagogue members reflect on the Holocaust
Synagogue members reflect on Holocaust Remembrance Day
Four dads in Pitt Count sled down a hill.
Pitt County families share in the snow day fun
Tiny Art
Emerge Gallery looking for artists for Tiny Art Show