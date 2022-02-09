Advertisement

DEPUTIES: Pamlico County woman caught on surveillance camera breaking into ATM

Summer Dunn
Summer Dunn(Pamlico County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is facing charges after deputies say she was caught on surveillance camera breaking into an ATM.

The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office arrested Summer Dunn, 40, of Oriental and charged her with attempted breaking and entering, attempted larceny, possession of burglary tools, injury to personal property, larceny and possession of stolen property.

Deputies say she tried to break into the ATM at a State Employees Credit Union in Oriental early Monday morning. Surveillance footage assisted deputies and Oriental police in the investigation.

Surveillance footage released by the Pamlico County Sheriff's Office and State Employees Credit...
Surveillance footage released by the Pamlico County Sheriff's Office and State Employees Credit Union.(Pamlico County Sheriff's Office)

Dunn was taken into custody at her home, where authorities say multiple items of evidence was found. She is being held in the Pamlico County Detention Center under a $20,000 bond.

