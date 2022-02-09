Advertisement

Cost of fast food continues to rise

McDonald’s increased its menu prices by about 6% last year.
McDonald’s increased its menu prices by about 6% last year.(Gray)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Like many other things, fast food is getting more expensive.

Chipotle reported Tuesday a typical order from them costs about 10% more than it did a year ago.

McDonald’s increased its menu prices by about 6% last year, and Starbucks hiked its prices once in October and then again in January.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports food away from home got about 6% more expensive in 2021, and experts say that trend will continue this year.

They blame the rising costs partly on the increases in restaurant wages, costs of ingredients and transportation expenses.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High-speed chase extends across 4 counties
Eastern Carolina community concerned with escaped prisoner on the loose
Teddy Bullock was arrested at the scene by Greenville police.
Wilson man charged in shooting two people in Greenville
William Howell / Qwa'jay Briscoe
Man wanted for Lenoir Co. fire that killed 8-year-old boy
Tobias Carr & Timothy Sarver
SBI confirms deadly police chase that began in Onslow Co. involved Tennessee escapees
New Food Pride grocery store, Grifton
New grocery store opening in Pitt County

Latest News

ECU student center
ECU SHOES project returning to campus
This is a mug shot taken Wednesday afternoon of Eric Whitfield.
Onslow County school board member jailed for criminal contempt
A massive trucker protest against Canada's coronavirus restrictions enters its second week....
Trudeau defends Canadian COVID restrictions amid truck blockades
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Toxicologist testifies that drugs did not kill George Floyd