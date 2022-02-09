Cooper extends policy for state employees to help in schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper has announced an extension on the policy that allows state employees to provide help in North Carolina schools.

The Community Service Leave Policy allows state employees to use volunteer days to help combat staff shortages in K-12 school districts due to COVID-19.

The policy, which was previously only to last until mid-February, will now extend through April 15th. Cooper’s office says the extension will also provide an extra 24 hours of community service leave for state employees with supervisor approval, on top of the standard 24 hours of volunteer leave provided per year.

Cooper’s office says the policy continues to allow state employees to keep any compensation provided by the school district through April 15th.

“We want to keep students learning safely in the classroom and encourage state employees to serve as substitutes and volunteers and be able to keep any compensation they receive,” Cooper said.

“This extension gives school districts more time to bring in volunteers and gives our generous state employees more opportunities to lend their talents to their local schools.”

COVID-19 hospitalizations have been steadily dropping across North Carolina, but staffing shortages may still linger.

More information on the Community Service Leave Policy can be found here.

