Carteret County man facing child porn charge

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is in jail, accused of child pornography.

Joshua Gray, of Beaufort, was arrested Tuesday for third degree sexual exploitation of a minor - possession of materials.

Carteret County deputies say the 45-year-old man’s arrest came as a result of an undercover investigation by the Carteret County Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce.

Deputies arrested the man at his home where they seized evidence and equipment.

Gray is being held on a $200,000 bond and has a court date later this week.

