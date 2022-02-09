Advertisement

Carteret County man facing child porn charge

Joshua Gray
Joshua Gray(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is in jail, accused of child pornography.

Joshua Gray, of Beaufort, was arrested Tuesday for third degree sexual exploitation of a minor - possession of materials.

Carteret County deputies say the 45-year-old man’s arrest came as a result of an undercover investigation by the Carteret County Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce.

Deputies arrested the man at his home where they seized evidence and equipment.

Gray is being held on a $200,000 bond and has a court date later this week.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High-speed chase extends across 4 counties
Eastern Carolina community concerned with escaped prisoner on the loose
Teddy Bullock was arrested at the scene by Greenville police.
Wilson man charged in shooting two people in Greenville
Tobias Carr & Timothy Sarver
SBI confirms deadly police chase that began in Onslow Co. involved Tennessee escapees
William Howell / Qwa'jay Briscoe
Man wanted for Lenoir Co. fire that killed 8-year-old boy
New Food Pride grocery store, Grifton
New grocery store opening in Pitt County

Latest News

Man gets 25 years for murder outside Pitt-Greenville Airport
The new program provides nine diplomas and certificates to future or current employees in the...
Beaufort County Community College awarded $99,000 for new program
The out-of-control patrol car bumped into the deputy.
VIDEO: Nash County Deputy leaps aside after Tesla on autopilot sends cruiser hurtling their way
Aytiana Langley
Nash County missing teenager found safe