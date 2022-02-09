Candidate filing for 2022 elections to resume at end of month

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Candidate filing for the 2022 statewide primary and rescheduled municipal elections will resume at 8 a.m. on Feb. 24th and end at noon on March 4th.

The North Carolina Supreme Court suspended the filing on Dec. 8th and moved the date of the statewide primary and rescheduled municipal elections to May 17th. The general election is on November 8th.

The State Board of Elections says candidates who filed before the suspension of the filing period do not need to refile if they plan to run for the same office. However, those candidates may withdraw their candidacy during the new filing period and instead file for another office of which they are able. The deadline to withdraw is the close of business on March 1st.

Depending on the office, candidates will file their notices of candidacy with either their county board of elections or the State Board of Elections.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.