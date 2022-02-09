Advertisement

Candidate filing for 2022 elections to resume at end of month

(WECT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Candidate filing for the 2022 statewide primary and rescheduled municipal elections will resume at 8 a.m. on Feb. 24th and end at noon on March 4th.

The North Carolina Supreme Court suspended the filing on Dec. 8th and moved the date of the statewide primary and rescheduled municipal elections to May 17th. The general election is on November 8th.

The State Board of Elections says candidates who filed before the suspension of the filing period do not need to refile if they plan to run for the same office. However, those candidates may withdraw their candidacy during the new filing period and instead file for another office of which they are able. The deadline to withdraw is the close of business on March 1st.

Depending on the office, candidates will file their notices of candidacy with either their county board of elections or the State Board of Elections.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High-speed chase extends across 4 counties
Eastern Carolina community concerned with escaped prisoner on the loose
Teddy Bullock was arrested at the scene by Greenville police.
Wilson man charged in shooting two people in Greenville
Tobias Carr & Timothy Sarver
SBI confirms deadly police chase that began in Onslow Co. involved Tennessee escapees
William Howell / Qwa'jay Briscoe
Man wanted for Lenoir Co. fire that killed 8-year-old boy
New Food Pride grocery store, Grifton
New grocery store opening in Pitt County

Latest News

Cooper extends policy for state employees to help in schools
Supreme Court redistricting
North Carolina Supreme Court overturns congressional maps
This redistricting map was passed by state lawmakers on November 1st.
NC Supreme Court hears redistricting case arguments, expert weighs in
Justices held oral arguments virtually on Wednesday.
North Carolina justices pepper lawyers in redistricting case