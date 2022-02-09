Advertisement

Beaufort County Community College awarded $99,000 for new program

The new program provides nine diplomas and certificates to future or current employees in the boatbuilding industry.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Beaufort County, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort County Community College was gifted $99,000 for equipment from The Cannon Foundation for its new boatbuilding program.

The new program provides nine diplomas and certificates to future or current employees in the boatbuilding industry. BCCC began the boatbuilding program in 2021, with the first cohort of students starting in August. The program was created in response to high demand for qualified employees from local boat manufacturers, with a specific need for training around composite boat construction, including laying fiberglass and gelcoat, and rigging boats with plumbing and electrical systems and engines.

The grant from The Cannon Foundation will support the purchase of resin infusion equipment, sanders and a dust collection booth, an outboard engine and rigging, a trailer, and the installation of a spray booth. This equipment will help students learn and practice the skills required with rigging and constructing composite boats.

The shorter curriculums of diplomas and certificates mean that students can enter the workforce faster or take less time away from their careers. BCCC’s boatbuilding program also aligns with Beaufort County School’s program, helping recent high school graduates to quickly earn a valued credential.

