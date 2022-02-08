Advertisement

Wilson man charged in shooting two people in Greenville

Two wounded in separate Greenville shootings just blocks apart
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson man has been charged with shooting two people Monday afternoon in Greenville.

Police said the shootings happened shortly after 2:00 p.m. in the 1100 block of Fairfax Avenue.

Greenville police say 53-year-old Teddy Bullock has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon with serious injury.

Police arrested the Wilson man at the scene for both shootings.

Officers originally thought there were two different crime scenes. But today they say both the man and woman were shot on Fairfaix Avenue. The man then went to West 3rd Street where he called for help.

Police said the shootings were the result of a lover’s quarrel and that both victims are expected to survive.

Bullock is being held on a $150,000 bond.

