State hospitalizations continue to decline; drop below 4,000 for first time in nearly a month

North Carolina COVID-19 hospitalizations
North Carolina COVID-19 hospitalizations
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina continues to drop.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reports 3,956 people were in the hospital with COVID-19 on Monday, the most recent day the department has data for. Hospitalizations have dropped in North Carolina for the 12th day in a row.

It is the first time state hospitalizations have been below 4,000 since Jan. 10th., when 3,992 people were hospitalized with the virus.

State daily COVID-19 cases also continue to drop, with 4,648 cases reported on Tuesday. It is the fifth day in a row that daily cases have dropped.

The North Carolina COVID-19 positive test rate is at 23.4% as of Sunday, which is up from 19.2% on Saturday.

