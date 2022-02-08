Advertisement

Spurned by your ex? Greenville police say you can get paid to turn them in

Greenville Police Department "We Want You"
Greenville Police Department "We Want You"(Greenville Police Department Facebook page)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Do you have a scorned ex-lover? Greenville police are offering a way for you to treat them on the week of Valentine’s Day.

The Greenville Police Department says Crime Stoppers may be able to give cash to people who help them clear their list of people with outstanding warrants.

Police say if you have an ex-lover with an outstanding warrant on this website, you may get paid if you tell the department where to find them.

The department says the limited-time offer to turn in a former valentine can be completed by calling Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Mahr appeared briefly before a judge Monday morning on two murder counts.
No bond for Havelock man charged in double murder
Two people were wounded in two different shootings Monday afternoon.
Two wounded in separate Greenville shootings just blocks apart
Deadly police chase that began in Onslow Co. appears linked to Tennessee jail break
Hit-and-run driver dies after Duplin County crash
Marquez Johnson
Rocky Mount man arrested in shooting death of missing Enfield man

Latest News

Teddy Bullock was arrested at the scene by Greenville police.
Wilson man charged in shooting two people in Greenville
Tobias Carr & Timothy Sarver
SBI confirms deadly police chase that began in Onslow Co. involved Tennessee escapees
North Carolina COVID-19 hospitalizations
State hospitalizations continue to decline; drop below 4,000 for first time in nearly a month
Aytiana Langley
Nash County deputies searching for missing teenager