Spurned by your ex? Greenville police say you can get paid to turn them in

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Do you have a scorned ex-lover? Greenville police are offering a way for you to treat them on the week of Valentine’s Day.

The Greenville Police Department says Crime Stoppers may be able to give cash to people who help them clear their list of people with outstanding warrants.

Police say if you have an ex-lover with an outstanding warrant on this website, you may get paid if you tell the department where to find them.

The department says the limited-time offer to turn in a former valentine can be completed by calling Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.

