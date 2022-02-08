SBI confirms deadly police chase that began in Onslow Co. involved Tennessee escapees

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The State Bureau of Investigation confirms that two robbery suspects who died in a high-speed chase with law enforcement this past weekend were escapees from a Tennessee jail.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said the two held up the Speedway gas station at the intersection of Highway 172 and Highway 210 in Sneads Ferry Saturday night.

Investigators said Tobias Carr and Timothy Sarver tied up the clerk and stole his car.

Deputies said while North Topsail Beach police were talking to the clerk, the employee saw their vehicle drive by with the robbers inside.

Officers with several agencies began chasing the car which made its way through several counties including Onslow, Pender, New Hanover, and finally Brunswick County before crashing. A news release says both men died.

Tobias Carr, Timothy Sarver & Johnny Brown (Sullivan Co., TN Sheriff's Office/WECT)

The Sullivan County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office said Carver, Sarver, and a third inmate, Johnny Brown, escaped from the Sullivan County Jail on Friday through an air vent in their cell and made their way onto the jail’s roof.

Deputies in Tennessee say Carr was in jail on second-degree murder, vandalism, and tampering with evidence while Sarver was being held on auto theft, identity theft, drug paraphernalia, and unlawful carrying of a weapon charges.

Brown, who remains on the run, was being held for aggravating stalking, domestic assault, harassment, and violating an order of protection.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the chase. Authorities have yet to say how Carr and Sarver died.

