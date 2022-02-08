Rocky Mount police arrest two men, two teens for shooting, damaging homes

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Two men and two teens were arrested by Rocky Mount Police after police say they fired 70 shots within two minutes and damaged three homes on Monday.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says 18-year-old Deshunto Alson Jr. and 23-year-old Tykemian Dunston were charged with three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling. Dunston was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a stolen firearm.

Police say a 16-year-old and 17-year-old were also charged, both with three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a minor. They were both brought to a juvenile facility and their names were not given.

Police say at about 1 p.m. Monday, they responded to N. Daughtry Street after learning shots were fired. They say the shots continued across other streets, ending near Pineview Cemetary.

We’re told officers found four suspects running from a crashed vehicle near the cemetery and after chasing them briefly, arrested them. Police say officers seized three handguns, a rifle, and collected spent shell casings in the area.

Dunston is jailed under a $275,000 secured bond. Alson was under a $250,000 secured bond, but released after posting bond.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.