Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Which temperature scale is tied to water’s freezing and boiling point?

This temperature scale was invented to associate with water’s change of phase
By Phillip Williams
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There are three temperature scales used to accurate determing if something is relatively hot or cold. Only one of these scales is based on the change of phase of water. Check out the question and see below for the answer.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Feb 8
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Feb 8(WITN)

I can give you a big hint. While Nominal is a scale, it isn’t a scale of temperature, so you can forget answer D. The three remaining scales are temperature scales. Make your selection and see below to see how you did.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Feb 8
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Feb 8(WITN)

While the United States and a small number of other small countries use Fahrenheit, most of the world uses Celsius. Celsius was set at 0 for the freezing/melting point of water and reaches 100 at the boiling point of water at sea level. For conversion, every degree of Celsius equals 1.8 degrees of Fahrenheit. So, 10 degrees of Celsius equals 18 degrees of F. - Phillip Williams

